Option traders are betting on $100 oil in Dec 2018

Option traders are betting on $100 oil in Dec 2018By Omkar Godbole
As per Reuters, the open interest in $100 December 2018 expiry Call has tripled in one-week to exceed 30,000 lots.
The spike in the open interest in the $100 call option adds credence to the bullish continuation pattern discussed here.
