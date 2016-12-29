Opportunities seen from Trump's pro-business agenda - Nomura

In an interview with Reuters, Koji Nagai - the chief of Nomura Holdings, noted that his company sees opportunities in the pro-business stance of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, although some skepticism still persists.

Key Quotes:

"The market expects business and economy-friendly policies."

"Clients will have to rebalance portfolios, in both Japan and America. That's a chance for us."

"If the U.S. adopts a protectionist trade policy, it won't have a good impact on the global economy."