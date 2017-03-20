OpinionWay to publish a poll following the French election debate

The five-frontrunners of the French presidential election, which will take place on April 23, Marine Le Pen of the far-right Front National, independent centrist Emmanuel Macron, François Fillon of the centre-right Les Républicains, the Socialist party’s Benoît Hamon and hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon, are sharing their views on a variety of issues during a live debate.

At the end of the debate, OpinionWay will publish a new poll, which has a potential to be a market mover and participants will be keeping a close eye on the results.