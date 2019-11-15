Opinion polls to be major driver of pound in next few weeks - ING

Previewing next week macroeconomic events in the United Kingdom, "Next week is pretty light in terms of market-moving events," note ING analysts.

Key quotes

"Data-wise, PMIs may point to further manufacturing weakness but should once again have limited market impact; on the political side, the first television debate between Mr Johnson and the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, will be the highlight of the week."

"The general perception of who comes out as the “winner” may affect some markets expectations, although more opinion polls are probably going to be the major driver of the pound in the next few weeks.",

"The slew of data in the UK this week failed to drive any move in sterling as markets continue to focus solely on the upcoming general election. In the past few days, the Brexit Party pledged not to contest Conservative Party seats while presenting a candidate in all Labour-held seats. When adding a rising lead of Boris Johnson’s Conservatives in latest opinion polls, investors have been able to cement their expectations around a (market-friendly) Tory majority win."