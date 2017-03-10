OPEC's Barkindo: We look to strengthen energy dialogue with Russia

OPEC's Barkindo: We look to strengthen energy dialogue with RussiaBy Eren Sengezer
OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo spoke to reporters during a visit to Moscow to attend an energy conference, with key quotes (via Reuters) found below:
- Expects all 24 OPEC, non-OPEC (not only OPEC) countries in output deal to participate in OPEC conference in November
- Russia remains our reliable ally
- We look to strengthen energy dialogue with Russia
- Compliance with oil output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC countries is extremely high
