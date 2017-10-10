OPEC’s Barkindo: We are witnessing a fast return to normalcy, balanced oil market

More comments crossing the wires from the OPEC Secretary General Barkindo, via Reuters, as he speaks in New Delhi.

Stocks overhang to 5year average stood at 171mln barrels in Aug vs 338mln at start of year, dominated by crude

New members shall join output cuts

We urge our friends in the shale basins of NA to take this shared responsibility

We are witnessing a fast return to normalcy, balanced oil market

Saudi oil output cut in November is unprecedented and welcome

By 2040 oil and other fossil fuel will form 70% of global energy basket

OPEC/US agree that both need to work for stability in oil market

OPEC/US will reconvene meeting for oil output cut deal

Seen massive draw down from oil stocks in last few months