OPEC’s Barkindo: We are witnessing a fast return to normalcy, balanced oil market

OPEC’s Barkindo: We are witnessing a fast return to normalcy, balanced oil marketBy Dhwani Mehta
More comments crossing the wires from the OPEC Secretary General Barkindo, via Reuters, as he speaks in New Delhi.
Stocks overhang to 5year average stood at 171mln barrels in Aug vs 338mln at start of year, dominated by crude
New members shall join output cuts
We urge our friends in the shale basins of NA to take this shared responsibility
We are witnessing a fast return to normalcy, balanced oil market
Saudi oil output cut in November is unprecedented and welcome
By 2040 oil and other fossil fuel will form 70% of global energy basket
OPEC/US agree that both need to work for stability in oil market
OPEC/US will reconvene meeting for oil output cut deal
Seen massive draw down from oil stocks in last few months
