OPEC’s Barkindo: Oil stocks in some hubs in US have already fallen to a 5-year average

Livesquawk reports comments from the OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo that crossed the wires now, citing that Oil stocks in some hubs in the US have already fallen to a 5-year average.

On Thursday, the OPEC Chief said at an economic forum in Russia’s St Petersburg, “The two countries (Nigeria and Libya) are still well below the expected output quota, it is in our interest to be friendly and brotherly, and exempt them so that they get the maximum revenue from the amount produced. It’s not appropriate to discuss any cut for them anytime soon.”