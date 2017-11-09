OPEC's Barkindo: It is clear the oil market rebalancing process is underway

OPEC's Barkindo: It is clear the oil market rebalancing process is underwayBy Eren Sengezer
OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad was out on the wires, saying that the OPEC-led supply cut deal was helping to rebalance the global oil market, as reported by Reuters.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- OECD commercial oil stocks were 195 million barrels above 5-year average in July, down from 340 million barrels above 5-year avg at start of 2017
- Oil in floating storage has been on declining trend since June
- Higher oil demand in second half of year will contribute to further falls in oil stocks
