OPEC’s Barkindo: Iraqi oil facilities secure, production continuing

The Iraqi oil facilities are secured following the Iranian missile attacks on the US airbases in Iraq, OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Wednesday.

Key Quotes:

“It’s a big relief that the facilities continue to be secured in Iraq, the production is continuing and effective.

Optimistic Iraq would reach 100 percent compliance with OPEC cuts in time, despite current tensions.

In a message to US President Donald Trump, Barkindo said “the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) alone could not shoulder the responsibility of maintaining a stable oil market”.