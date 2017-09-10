OPEC’s Barkindo: Extraordinary steps may be needed in 2018 to rebalance oil market

OPEC’s Barkindo: Extraordinary steps may be needed in 2018 to rebalance oil marketBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters out with the comments from the OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo, delivered at the India Energy Forum organized by CERAWeek in New Delhi.
Key Quotes:
“There is a growing consensus that ... a rebalancing process is under way. We are gradually but steadily achieving our common and noble objectives,”
“To sustain this into next year, some extraordinary measures may have to be taken in order to restore this stability on a sustainable basis going forward,”
Nigeria and Libya, who are exempted from the pact, “are making progress towards full recovery” of production.
“It is a big market and demand is very strong. Between the first half and second half this year, demand growth is almost about 2 million barrels (per day), which is very robust.”
“So everybody has a role to play.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.