OPEC's Barkindo: Clear evidence oil market is rebalancing

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo recently crossed the wires saying that there was clear evidence that the oil market was rebalancing, as per Reuters reports.

Speaking to reporters at the India Energy Forum organized by CERAWeek in New Delhi on Sunday, Barkindo pointed out that OPEC and other oil producers may need to take “some extraordinary measures” in 2018 to be able to sustain the market's balance and further added that more oil producers could joint the output-cut pact in Vienna meeting on November 30.