OPEC’s Barkindo: Aim to achieve higher compliance level than Jan’s 90% - RTRS

By Dhwani Mehta

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo is on the wires now, via Reuters, speaking at International Petroleum (IP) conference hosted by the Energy Institute in London.

Key Headlines:              

Members aiming to achieve higher compliance level than Jan’s 90%

Expect to see further drops in OPEC oil inventories in 2017

Will continue to focus on bringing OECD oil inventories closer to the 5 year industry average

Both crude benchmarks are accelerating to the upside following Barkindo’s comments, and trade at multi-week highs, each +1.60% higher.