OPEC+ technical meeting unlikely to go ahead on March 18 – Reuters

Regarding the earlier reports suggesting that the OPEC and non-OPEC technical committee was planning to have a meeting on March 18th, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that it was unlikely to happen.

Crude oil sell-off continues

Crude oil prices came under renewed selling pressure on this headline and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was last seen trading at $30.90, erasing 6.7% on the day and the barrel of Brent was down 7.2% at $33.20.