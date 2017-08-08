OPEC: Talks on compliance in Abu Dhabi will help facilitate full conformity with supply cut deal

OPEC: Talks on compliance in Abu Dhabi will help facilitate full conformity with supply cut dealBy Eren Sengezer
Headlines from the OPEC meeting are crossing the wires with the key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Talks on compliance in Abu Dhabi will help facilitate full conformity with supply cut deal - statement
- UAE, Iraq, Kazakhstan, and Malaysia all expressed their full support for the existing monitoring mechanism
- Talks were constructive and fruitful, were aimed at achieving full conformity in months ahead
.