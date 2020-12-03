OPEC+ talks leaning towards oil cuts rollover with a gradual increase in output – Reuters

The OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) is expected to announce an oil output cuts rollover with a gradual increase in the production over the coming months, Reuters reports, citing two OPEC+ sources.

The alliance meets again this week on Thursday to resume discussions on the oil output policy for 2021, with a fresh deal likely to be reached.

It is widely expected to extend oil cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day, or 8% of global supplies, at least until March 2021, per Reuters.

WTI holds above $45 ahead of OPEC+ decision

WTI is seen consolidating the overnight bounce above the $45 mark, awaiting the OPEC+ outcome for the next direction in prices. The US oil was last seen trading at $45.43, up 0.30% on the day.