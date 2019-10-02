OPEC Sec. General Barkindo: We will do all that is necessary to keep market balanced

The OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo was on the wires last hour, via Interfax, noting that “we will do all that is necessary to keep market balanced”.

On Tuesday, Barkindo invited all 97 oil-producing countries to join the Charter of Cooperation.

He said that the ‘Charter’ is a platform to facilitate dialogue among the Participating Countries, aiming to promote oil market stability, cooperation in technology and other areas, for the benefit of oil producers, consumers, investors and the global economy, per Azer News.