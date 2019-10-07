OPEC Sec. General Barkindo: OPEC thinks deeper cuts are premature

The OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo was on the wires last hour, via TASS, noting that “OPEC thinks deeper cuts are premature”.

Additional Quotes:

See OPEC+ compliance over 136% by year-end. Russia may help improve Iran-Saudi relationships.

Both crude benchmarks are trading little changed on the day, with WTI sidelined below $ 53 mark while Brent sits above 58.00.