WTI stays below $69 after OPEC+ raises 2022 oil demand growth forecast

Ahead of its meeting to decide on the oil output policy on Wednesday, OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) made upward revisions to its 2022 oil demand forecast, Reuters reports, citing two OPEC+ sources.

The alliance is expected to meet at 1500 GMT on Wednesday to set the policy.

Key takeaways

“The group's experts revised the 2022 oil demand growth forecast to 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the previous forecast of 3.28 million bpd.”

“OPEC+ expects global oil demand to grow by 5.95 million bpd in 2021 after a record drop of about 9 million bpd in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The meeting was likely to roll over existing policies despite pressure from the United States to pump more oil.”

Energy market journalist, Reza Zandi, tweeted out “an informed source has intimated that considering the outcome of the JTC meeting yesterday, it appears that the #OPEC plus meeting today will continue its previous policy; i.e., roll-over of the same increase of 400 thousand barrels per day.”

Market reaction

WTI keeps its range below $69, in reaction to the incoming OPEC+ headlines, awaiting the outcome of the meeting.

The US oil has failed to sustain gains above the latter for the fourth day in a row, although adds 0.45% on a daily basis, currently trading at $68.81.