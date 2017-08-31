OPEC oil output falls by 170,000 bpd in August - Reuters

OPEC oil output falls by 170,000 bpd in August - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
"13 OPEC members originally part of the deal fell by 170,000 bpd from July. Supply from the 11 members with production targets under the original accord declined by 60,000 bpd," according to a Reuters survey published on Thursday.
- OPEC members subject to oil supply targets achieve 89% of pledged cuts in August (vs. 84 pct in july)
