OPEC oil ministers “trying” to hold an informal meeting - CNBC

Citing sources with the knowledge of the matter, CNBC reports that there are some OPEC oil ministers "trying" to hold an informal meeting to come to an agreement on crude oil production.

Contradicting the above headlines, Iran’s Oil Minister said that “holding another meeting soon between OPEC and non-OPEC members will be difficult because of coronavirus health concerns but agreements can be reached by videoconference.”

Oil reaction

The mixed headlines had virtually no impact on the oil markets, as both crude benchmark nurse losses amid OPEC+ fallout on the oil output cut policy.

WTI defends 42 level, down about 8% so far. The US oil hit the lowest levels since 2016 at 41.77 earlier today.