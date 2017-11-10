OPEC monthly oil market report: Global oil demand expected to increase by 1.5 mb/d in 2017

OPEC monthly oil market report: Global oil demand expected to increase by 1.5 mb/d in 2017By Haresh Menghani
Global oil demand growth in 2017 is expected to increase by 1.5 mbpd, representing an upward revision of around 30tb/d from last previous report, revealed the latest OPEC monthly oil market report, released this Wednesday.
Key points:
• OPEC crude oil production in August decreased by 88t Bd to an average of 32.75 Mbd - Secondary Sources
• Saudi Arabia crude oil production in August fell 0.7t Bd to 9.975m Bd
• Global oil supply decreased by 0.41m Bd to average 96.75m Bd in September
• 2017 demand for OPEC crude seen at 32.8 Mbd, around 0.6 Mbd higher than last year
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.