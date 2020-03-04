OPEC+ ministerial panel ends with no agreement, Russia resists deeper cuts – Reuters

The OPEC+ ministerial panel on Wednesday concluded without an agreement as Russia continues to resist deeper oil production cuts, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

"Russia wants an extension of existing oil cuts only until the end of the second quarter," sources told Reuters. "Some OPEC members want new cuts of 1-1.5 million barrels per day."

The Iranian Oil Ninister also confirmed that they haven't reached a decision on output cut reduction.

WTI extends slide

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) pushed lower on this development and was last seen trading at $46.75, erasing 0.75% on a daily basis.