OPEC lowers 2021 oil demand growth forecast to 5.6 million bpd from 5.9 million bpd – Reuters

Citing an internal OPEC document, Reuters reported on Tuesday that the organization lowered its oil demand growth forecast to 5.6 million barrels per day (bpd) for 2021 from 5.9 million bpd in January's report.
Additional takeaways
"OPEC+ panel sees global oil demand at 97.9 million bpd in December 2021 under the base scenario."
"Under the base case scenario, the oil market deficit is expected to reach a peak of 2 mln bpd in May."
"Under the alternate, lower demand scenario, market is expected to flip into 600,000 bpd surplus in April 2021 and 100,000 bpd surplus in December 2021."
"OPEC+ experts see oil stocks dropping in every month of 2021, falling by a total of 406 mln barrels in 2021 under the base case."
Market reaction
Crude oil prices showed no immediate reaction to this report and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was last seen gaining 2.5% on the day at $54.84.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
