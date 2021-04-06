OPEC+ looks for demand to improve over northern summer months – Goldman Sachs

Analysts at Goldman Sachs express their take on the OPEC and its allies' (OPEC+) decision to embark upon a gradual increase in oil production over the next three months.
Key quotes
The decision “is indicative of the cartel and friends expecting summer demand will improve sufficiently.”
“Base case is a full recovery will not occur until the summer of next year, 2022 - implying an agreement likely early-2022.”
“Expect now that supply concerns will shift to the potential return of Iran to the nuclear deal.”
