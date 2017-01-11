OPEC likely to keep existing oil production curbs in place for rest of 2018 - Reuters

OPEC likely to keep existing oil production curbs in place for rest of 2018 - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
Citing Gulf OPEC sources, Reuters recently reported that OPEC is likely to keep the existing oil production curbs in place for the rest of 2018 despite potential output disruptions next year.
Key quotes
"OPEC is unlikely to raise oil production to make up for potential supply disruptions in Venezuela or elsewhere such as Nigeria, Libya."
"OPEC wants to see floor for oil prices at $60 a barrel next year."
