OPEC leaves forecast for 2020 global oil demand growth unchanged at 1.08 million bpd

In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced that it left the forecast for 2020 global oil demand growth unchanged at 1.08 million barrels per day, or 1%, per Reuters.
The report further revealed that the 2020 demand for OPEC's crude oil was also left steady at the average rate of 29.58 million barrels per day.
Crude oil largely ignored this publication. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was trading at $58.95, losing 0.15% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.3150 amid a tighter election poll
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150, consolidating its losses after YouGov's MRP poll showed a tighter Conservative majority ahead of the UK elections on Thursday. Trade headlines, US CPI, and the Fed decision are also awaited.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.11 amid trade uncertainty, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about the planned US tariffs on China looms and tension is mounting ahead of US inflation and the all-important Fed decision.
Federal Reserve Preview: Watching for the Projection Materials
No expectation for a change in the fed funds target rate. US economy has strengthened since the October FOMC. Market interest will be on the Fed’s rate and GDP estimates for 2020 and 2021.
Gold: Struggles to sustain above 100-hour SMA, focus remains on FOMC
Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained below the overnight swing high and seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond 100-hour SMA.
USD/JPY: Yen strong amid prevalent fears
US November inflation foreseen at healthy levels, Fed’s meeting later in the day. A cautious stance prevails amid uncertainty surrounding global trade. USD/JPY hovering around its weekly opening, risk skewed to the downside.