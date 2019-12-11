OPEC leaves forecast for 2020 global oil demand growth unchanged at 1.08 million bpd

In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced that it left the forecast for 2020 global oil demand growth unchanged at 1.08 million barrels per day, or 1%, per Reuters.

The report further revealed that the 2020 demand for OPEC's crude oil was also left steady at the average rate of 29.58 million barrels per day.

Crude oil largely ignored this publication. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was trading at $58.95, losing 0.15% on a daily basis.