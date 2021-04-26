OPEC+ JTC leaves oil demand growth forecast unchanged – Reuters

Following its meeting on Monday, the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) has decided to keep the global oil demand growth forecast unchanged, Reuters reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Reuters further noted that the JTC has expressed concerns about the potential negative impact of rising coronavirus cases in India, Brazil and Japan.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on crude oil prices. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $61.40, losing 1.1% on a daily basis.