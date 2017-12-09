OPEC: Global oil supply decreased by 0.41m bd to average 96.75m bd in August

OPEC: Global oil supply decreased by 0.41m bd to average 96.75m bd in AugustBy Eren Sengezer
OPEC recently published its monthly report for August with key highlights, via Reuters, found below:
- Crude oil production in August decreased by 79 tbd to an average of 32.76 mbd
- Saudi Arabia crude oil production in August fell 10.3t bd to 10.032 mbd
- Crude oil output increased in Nigeria, while production showed declines in Libya, Gabon, Venezuela and Iraq
- Global oil supply decreased by 0.41m bd to average 96.75m bd in August
- Global oil demand is expected to rise by 1.42 mbd in 2017 after an upward revision of 50 tbd
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.