OPEC+ failed to agree on extension of existing output cuts – Reuters

OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers have failed to agree on an extension of existing oil production cuts, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two OPEC sources familiar with discussions.
"Previously sources said OPEC and non-OPEC had failed to agree on additional cuts to cope with the outbreak of coronavirus," Reuters further noted.
WTI reaction
Crude oil prices came under renewed selling pressure on this development. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was down nearly 6% on the day at $43.25 and the barrel of Brent was erasing 5.7% at $47.20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs after strong NFP
EUR/USD has topped 1.13, the highest since July 2019 investors are fleeing to bonds as the coronavirus outbreak continues spreading in the US. Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD edges lower after upbeat US jobs report
GBP/USD is rising above 1.30 as the dollar falls amid the health crisis. The pound's gains are limited amid acrimony in Brexit talks.
Gold climbs to fresh seven-year highs near $1,690
With the number of confirmed coronavirus infections surging globally, heightened worries over a protracted global recession force investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets. The XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,687, a little below the seven-year high.
WTI: Registers four-day losing streak, $45.30 offers nearby support
WTI stays weak around $46.00, down -0.05%, during the Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the energy benchmark declines for the fourth consecutive day below 10-day SMA amid bearish MACD.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.