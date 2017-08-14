OPEC data is said to show compliance with cuts at 87% in July - Livesquawk

OPEC data is said to show compliance with cuts at 87% in July - LivesquawkBy Dhwani Mehta
Livesquawk reports the latest headlines citing that the OPEC data is expected to show the compliance with the OPEC output cut deal standing at 87% in July.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s compliance is seen at 99% and Iraq’s at 43%.
