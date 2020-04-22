OPEC+ conference call update: No fresh policy moves agreed to or floated out publicly – Reuters

Reuters is out with the latest update on the OPEC and non-OPEC producers (OPEC+) conference call held on Tuesday to discuss the meltdown in the US oil futures and its implications on the oil market.

Key takeaways

“No fresh policy moves agreed to or floated out publicly.

Unless there is some sort of dramatic recovery in price, which appears unlikely, they'll remain under pressure to do more.

It must getting close to the time for OPEC+ to accept there is little else they can do, record cuts are about to be implemented, short of moving these forward.”