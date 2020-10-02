OPEC+, a group of major producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, raised oil exports to 22.84 million barrels per day (bpd) in September from 22.11 million bpd in August.
According to data from IHS Markit Commodities at Sea, OPEC members shipped out 18.2 million b/d, up from the 17.53 million b/d exported in August.
Saudi Arabia's outbound shipments rose above 6.5 million bpd, having slowed to sub-5 million bpd in June.
Meanwhile, Russia's exports increased to 3.59 million bpd in September from 3.52 million bpd in August.
Brent oil fell by over 3% to $39.94 on Thursday to hit the lowest level since Sept. 15. At press time, a barrel of Brent is changing hands at $40.54.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops in Asia as copper hits lowest since Aug. 17
The Aussie dollar is feeling the pull of gravity during Friday's Asian trading hours alongside the signs of weakness in copper, one of Australia's key exports. AUD/USD sheds 0.20% ahead of Aussie Retail Sales data.
Gold bulls turn cautious above $1,900 ahead of US NFP
Gold retraces from one week high, flashed Thursday, of $1,912.16. Risk set-up stays mildly positive despite US stimulus deadlock, fresh odds of US-China tussle. Hopes that further easy monetary policy will direct central bankers towards gold favor buyers.
USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 105.60 despite broad USD weakness
USD/JPY is trading in the positive territory on Thursday. Wall Street's main indexes look to open sharply higher. Greenback struggles to find demand after US data releases.
WTI: Bombs away, breakeven achieved, fading rallies
WTI restest resistance structure for a day trading opportunity. The swing trade is now running at breakeven. Bears are now in for a free ride towards the target and a possible 5R outcome. The next major obstacle is daily support.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet after CFTC accused BitMEX of evading U.S. regulations
The total crypto market capitalization has lost around $13 billion in the past two hours after BitMEX news were released. Bitcoin is down 2.5% and is trading at $10,516.