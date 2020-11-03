OPEC and Russia studying deeper oil cuts to address weaker oil markets – Reuters

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia are studying deeper oil output cuts as one of the options to address weaker oil markets in early 2021, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter.
Earlier in the day, the OPEC in a statement said that Russia and OPEC are committed to rebalancing the global oil market and achieve sustainable stability.
Market reaction
Crude oil prices showed no immediate reaction to this headline and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was last seen consolidating its daily gains near mid-$37s, looking to close the day more than 1% higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.17 on upbeat mood ahead of US elections
EUR/USD is rising above 1.17 as the market mood improves on US Election Day. President Trump is trailing rival Biden, albeit in narrow margins in critical states. Covid is weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.30 as markets await the next US president
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, rising as markets reposition ahead of the US elections. UK PM Johnson is struggling to pass his new lockdown in parliament.
Gold: Bulls seize control above $1900 mark ahead of US elections
Gold scaled higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and built on its recent bounce from one-month lows, around the $1860 region touched last week.
2020 Elections: The case for a historic Trump defeat, in five quick charts
2016 all over again? Anxious Democrats, hopeful Republicans, and pundits all over seem to focus on President Donald Trump's chances of victory in 2020. However, all signs are pointing in a different direction.
WTI extends the upside above $38.00 ahead of API, US elections
Prices of the WTI climb further and retake the $38.00 yardstick. Risk-on sentiment anticipates a win by Joe Biden at Tuesday’s elections. The API will report on US crude oil inventories later in the NA session.