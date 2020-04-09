OPEC+ agreed in principle for 10 million bpd cut for May-June – Reuters

The OPEC and non-OPEC producers (OPEC+) have agreed in principle for an output cut of 10 million barrels per day (bpd) for May and June, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing three OPEC+ sources with knowledge of the matter.

Sources further added that other nations will cut 5 million barrels per day in that period.

Market reaction

Crude oil prices edged lower on this headline and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was last seen trading at $25.45, erasing 2.55% on a daily basis.