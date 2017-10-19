ONS: UK to introduce new monthly GDP publishing model in July 2018

ONS: UK to introduce new monthly GDP publishing model in July 2018By Dhwani Mehta
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement published on its website on Thursday, it will introduce a monthly measure of gross domestic product (GDP) in July next year.
Key Quotes via Reuters:
“ONS has today announced that, following a consultation, it will go ahead with plans to introduce a new publishing model for its short-term output indicators, including a monthly and rolling 3-monthly estimate for GDP.”
