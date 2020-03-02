Online Trading Academy: Three free months of premium provided by FXStreet to OTA users

Following the shutdown of the Online Trading Academy, FXStreet is offering three months of premium webinars, dedicated mentoring, and other services to former OTA members who are at risk of losing their current educational support. Users are not obliged to continue the service after these three months have expired.

The new service is available here. Experts involved in the initiative include Jose Blasco, among others.

Different traders are interested in various topics, and FXStreet offers four weekly sessions about forex, four tackling stocks, four around futures, another four about options, two around strategies – and one is a Q&A session – a total of 19 events every week.

Mentoring sessions broadcast live on-line during key market hours. Recordings are available to either catch up with missed sessions or for review purposes.

The large forex portal – celebrating 20 years in business – is proud to promote honest guidance to new and experienced traders alike. Setxi Fernandez, CEO at FXStreet, aims to educate traders with practice, effort, and familiarity with markets – without offering shortcuts. Programs that offer seemingly easy ways to make money in financial markets have their risks.

Today's markets are especially volatile with coronavirus headlines triggering extreme movements in stocks, currencies, bonds, gold, oil, and virtually all financial instruments. Being well-prepared to cope with events and making confident decisions are both essential to trading safely. Even so, many experienced traders learn new things every day.

All the details and the signup form are here.