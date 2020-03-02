Online Trading Academy: Three free months of premium provided by FXStreet to OTA users

Following the shutdown of the Online Trading Academy, FXStreet is offering three months of premium webinars, dedicated mentoring, and other services to former OTA members who are at risk of losing their current educational support. Users are not obliged to continue the service after these three months have expired.
The new service is available here. Experts involved in the initiative include Jose Blasco, among others.
Different traders are interested in various topics, and FXStreet offers four weekly sessions about forex, four tackling stocks, four around futures, another four about options, two around strategies – and one is a Q&A session – a total of 19 events every week.
Mentoring sessions broadcast live on-line during key market hours. Recordings are available to either catch up with missed sessions or for review purposes.
The large forex portal – celebrating 20 years in business – is proud to promote honest guidance to new and experienced traders alike. Setxi Fernandez, CEO at FXStreet, aims to educate traders with practice, effort, and familiarity with markets – without offering shortcuts. Programs that offer seemingly easy ways to make money in financial markets have their risks.
Today's markets are especially volatile with coronavirus headlines triggering extreme movements in stocks, currencies, bonds, gold, oil, and virtually all financial instruments. Being well-prepared to cope with events and making confident decisions are both essential to trading safely. Even so, many experienced traders learn new things every day.
All the details and the signup form are here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at high ground amid hopes for central bank intervention
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150 as hopes for coordinated central bank action is expected in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Disease headlines are rocking markets.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.28 as BOE pledges coronavirus stimulus
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.28 as the BOE pledged to take all steps to protect stability. Earlier, cable rose in response to the Fed's announcement of help to markets. Brexit talks have kicked off with low expectations.
Gold: Two technical hurdles to cross as coronavirus set to trigger Fed rate cuts
The Federal Reserve´s pledge to act in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak helped stabilize markets and depress gold prices. This trend may now be reversing as share prices are struggling to gain ground.
Crypto: Rebound attempt in challenging environments
After a week in which crypto space suffers a sell-off similar that the one seen in equities markets, the money is back to the crypto board.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.