Online Trading Academy: OTA users get three free months of premium service from FXStreet

FXStreet is granting three months of free premium services for Online Trading Academy (OTA) users. The offering consists of over 20 weekly sessions that will guarantee the continuity of educational support. You can sign up here.
Setxi Fernandez, CEO of FXStreet, has said that ""In our 20 years in the industry, we have done everything we can to care about the trader, vouching for education and empowering our clients, never tiring. Operating in markets carries risks that can be reduced by learning about trading and improving the decision-making process. Even with all the potential knowledge and enhanced training, success is never guaranteed."
"Traders often believe that trading can help to become rich easily, and unfortunately, this is far from the case. Trading requires effort, familiarity, and lots of practice," added Fernandez. FXstreet is celebrating 20 years in the business this year and has seen traders suffering from the disappearance of unregulated brokers and other issues. No trader should be left behind – not with their funds nor with educational support, says the firm.
The new service includes sessions about stocks, options, forex, long-term strategies, and more with Jose Blasco as one of the leading educators. Moreover, the new initiative also consists of dedicated monitoring by seasoned professionals.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
