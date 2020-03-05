Online Trading Academy: FXStreet awards premium services free for three months to OTA clients

FXStreet, one of the world's leading forex portals, is offering three free months of premium service to users of the Online Trading Academy. The offering includes no fewer than 19 sessions per week covering topics such as stocks, options, forex, long-term strategies – and also includes a weekly Questions and Answers session.
The new service is available here.
Mentoring sessions broadcast live on-line during essential market hours. Recordings are available to either catch up with missed sessions or for review purposes.
Setxi Fernandez, CEO of FXStreet, has said that in its 20 years in business, the site has always strived to provide traders and investors the best possible education. Operating in financial markets requires knowledge and experience. There are no shortcuts or ways to get rich quick.
After three months, OTA users have no obligation to continue with the services and may opt-out at any point. Renowned speaker Jose Blasco is among those overseeing the content provided in these webinars.
The coronavirus outbreak has triggered significant volatility among all asset classes. Stock markets have seen falls and jumps of 4% in a single day – unseen for years. Gold prices have surged to the highest since 2013, while currencies are moving sharply after long months of range trading. Even bond markets are moving far more than in standard times. In such an environment,
t is essential to be prudent and trade responsibly. Having the right knowledge does not guarantee success – yet it provides better tools to cope with challenging conditions.
Using low leverage – to prevent sharp moves from wiping out profits – is also something that FXStreeet preaches.
All the details and the signup form are here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
