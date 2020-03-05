Online Trading Academy: FXStreet awards premium services free for three months to OTA clients

FXStreet, one of the world's leading forex portals, is offering three free months of premium service to users of the Online Trading Academy. The offering includes no fewer than 19 sessions per week covering topics such as stocks, options, forex, long-term strategies – and also includes a weekly Questions and Answers session.

The new service is available here.

Mentoring sessions broadcast live on-line during essential market hours. Recordings are available to either catch up with missed sessions or for review purposes.

Setxi Fernandez, CEO of FXStreet, has said that in its 20 years in business, the site has always strived to provide traders and investors the best possible education. Operating in financial markets requires knowledge and experience. There are no shortcuts or ways to get rich quick.

After three months, OTA users have no obligation to continue with the services and may opt-out at any point. Renowned speaker Jose Blasco is among those overseeing the content provided in these webinars.

The coronavirus outbreak has triggered significant volatility among all asset classes. Stock markets have seen falls and jumps of 4% in a single day – unseen for years. Gold prices have surged to the highest since 2013, while currencies are moving sharply after long months of range trading. Even bond markets are moving far more than in standard times. In such an environment,

t is essential to be prudent and trade responsibly. Having the right knowledge does not guarantee success – yet it provides better tools to cope with challenging conditions.

Using low leverage – to prevent sharp moves from wiping out profits – is also something that FXStreeet preaches.

All the details and the signup form are here.