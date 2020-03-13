Online Trading Academy: FXS Trading Institute grants three free months to OTA users

In light of the recent events involving the Online Trading Academy (OTA) being sued leaving their students at risk of losing their current student rights and support, FXStreet has launched a new education service, FXS Trading Institute- the Multi-asset education place, based on a live webinar service to provide users with similar training experience to that of OTA – aiming to guarantee that no academy client is affected by a possible shutdown of the academy’s services due the lawsuit

The new service is available here.

FXStreet considers that regardless of the situation, users are always the affected party – being the sudden disappearance of an unregulated broker – or the potential prompt shutdown of the OTA

“In our 20 years in the market, we have always cared about the trader, relentlessly vouching for education and to keep on empowering our users. Trading is a risky activity, and the more you learn about trading, the better decisions you may take – and even with enhanced knowledge, success is never guaranteed.” Setxi Fernández, CEO at FXStreet.com stated. “Traders often believe that operating in markets can help become rich easily, and unfortunately, this is not the case. Trading requires practice, effort, and familiarity with markets”.

Following their firm belief in the importance of education and their commitment to traders, FXStreet has decided to launch the FXS Trading Institute to offer all OTA users a chance to continue with their education on fxstreet.com.

The education leading portal has created over 20 weekly live-webinars to help users continue their training. The topics covered in the webinars are Forex (4 sessions a week), Stocks (4 sessions a week), Futures (4 sessions a week), Options (4 sessions a week), Long Term strategies (2 sessions a week) and a special weekly session.

FXS Trading Institute is not limited to webinars, but also offers dedicated monitoring and many years of experience in the market to back it up. So far, experts including Jose Blasco have already joined this FXStreet initiative, with more to come on board soon. To round this up and to show their devotion to traders, this service will be free of charge for three months for users registered in OTA training programs, with no obligation to continue once this complimentary period is over.

All the details and the signup form are here.