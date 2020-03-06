Online Trading Academy: Free premium service from FXStreet to OTA users

The Online Trade Academy has been struggling with legal issues, and users looking for education may be struggling. FXStreet is granting three free months of premium services to OTA clients who are at risk of losing their current training. There is no obligation whatsoever to continue viewing the content after this period ends.
The online training sessions include no fewer than 19 scheduled events every week, ranging from forex, options, stocks, long-term strategies, and also a Q&A slot. Jose Blasco is one of the leading experts behind the new initiative.
Apart from webinars, the premium offering includes dedicated monitoring to help traders get on their feet. Mentoring sessions broadcast live on-line during key market hours. Recordings are available to either catch up with missed sessions or for review purposes.
FXStreet is one of the largest forex portals and has been in business since 2000. The firm strives to provide trustworthy education to all traders, without looking for shortcuts. Operating in markets can be tricky and includes pitfalls that traders should be aware of. Having more knowledge and experience raises the chances of success, but nothing is guaranteed.
Setxi Fernández, CEO at FXStreet.com, stated. “Traders often believe that operating in markets can help become rich easily, and unfortunately, this is not the case. Trading requires practice, effort, and familiarity with markets”.
Celebrating 20 years in 2020, the firm considers that regardless of the situation, traders should not be affected – whether from the disappearance of an offshore broker or by any other event.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
