One BOJ policymaker called for higher yield target at Dec meeting - RTRS

Reuters quoting comments from one of the BOJ board members, saying at this month's rate review that the bank should consider raising its yield target and allow long-term interest rates to increase.

The Board member noted in the summary, "I am opposed to setting the 10-year bond yield target around zero percent, and believe the yield curve should be allowed to steepen a bit more."

"The BOJ should maintain its policy rates at current levels for a considerable period ... given its past experience of prematurely ending zero interest rates and quantitative easing," he added.