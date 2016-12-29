One BOJ policymaker called for higher yield target at Dec meeting - RTRS

One BOJ policymaker called for higher yield target at Dec meeting - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters quoting comments from one of the BOJ board members, saying at this month's rate review that the bank should consider raising its yield target and allow long-term interest rates to increase.
The Board member noted in the summary, "I am opposed to setting the 10-year bond yield target around zero percent, and believe the yield curve should be allowed to steepen a bit more."
"The BOJ should maintain its policy rates at current levels for a considerable period ... given its past experience of prematurely ending zero interest rates and quantitative easing," he added.