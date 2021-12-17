Omicron Covid Update: Risk sentiment worsens amid fresh restrictions in Australia and Japan

The risk-off sentiment has worsened heading towards the European open, as more countries are contemplating border closures and stricter restrictions to curb the spread of the new Omicron covid variant.

Among the latest updates, Western Australia’s Premier McGowan announced travel restrictions from other states from midnight on Sunday. This comes after the remote Northern Territory town of Tennant Creek was put under lockdown until December 20, with ace masks to be worn outside of the home.

Meanwhile, the national broadcaster NHK said the Japanese government is mulling extending Omicron border controls beyond January.

On Thursday, France announced that they will dramatically tighten restrictions on travel from Britain to slow the spread of the new Omicron variant from midnight on Saturday.

The UK reported a record number of daily covid cases for the second straight day, with 88,376 infections confirmed on Thursday.

Market reaction

As of writing, the Asian stocks are in a sea of red after witnessing a mixed start on the final trading day of the week.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures are down 0.22% on the day. The high-beta AUD/USD is losing 0.24% on the day to trade around 0.7170.