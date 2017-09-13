OMB Director Mulvaney: Will be difficult to work with Democrats on tax reform - CNBC

OMB Director Mulvaney: Will be difficult to work with Democrats on tax reform - CNBCBy Eren Sengezer
White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney is speaking on CNBC, with the key quotes found below:
- "Will be very difficult" to work with Democrats on tax reform if they can't support 15% corporate tax rate
- 15% corporate tax rate is realistic
- Feel frustrated by how slow things are going
