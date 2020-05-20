Oil: WTI to recover to $40 by year-end – UBS

Economists at UBS believe distortions in oil markets are likely to contribute to continued volatility in markets.

Key quotes

“We believe distortions in oil markets are likely to contribute to continued volatility in markets. But while the market is heavily oversupplied this quarter, we expect it to move toward balance next quarter and become undersupplied in 4Q this year.”

“We forecast WTI to recover to USD 40/bbl by year-end. This creates investment opportunities in operators in the US energy equity market whose financial position is strong; in the defensive end of the European energy market; and in fixed income, where we continue to see opportunities across almost the entire rating spectrum, with a preference for issuers with low production costs, comparatively strong fundamentals, and access to capital.”