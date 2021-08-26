Despite the fact that US product demand is up 354,000 b/d, the oil and total product inventory draw is not enough to keep the current rally. Bart Melek, Head of Commodity Strategy at TD Securities, expects WTI to edge lower towards the $65 level.
See: Brent Oil set to race higher towards the $76.38/77.84 zone – Credit Suisse
Fed’s tapering to be an additional headwind
“OPEC+ commitment to increase supply by 400,000 b/d in each of the coming months should make the market looser than previously expected.”
“The recent increase in yields across the curve, a firmer USD along with less risk appetite post taper announcement could be another set of factors likely bringing crude lower for a time.”
“The sharp drop in US net exports suggests that international demand is still soft, which is supported by the fact that key agencies following crude oil markets are all downgrading their Q3 demand projections aggressively due to COVID-19, with possibly more to come. As such, a WTI move back to $65/b in the near-term would not be a big surprise.”
“Considering signs that China’s COVID-19 problems are moderating, likely improvements on the economic side in the rest of the world in the coming months along with the fact that OPEC+ will continue to adjust supply to demand, the longer-term looks more promising and WTI could well move into the $70+ territory.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.1750 amid dollar rebound, Jackson Hole eyed
EUR/USD is on the defensive below 1.1800 amid a tepid US dollar rebound. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a negative bias, as the market mood remains cautious heading into the Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium. ECB minutes and US GDP data eyed as well.
GBP/USD attacks 1.3750 on Brexit woes ahead of US data, Jackson Hole
GBP/USD remains offered towards 1.3750, snaping a three-day uptrend. UK supermarkets warn of food shortages over Christmas due to Brexit, virus. The US dollar cheers risk-off mood, ignores depressed Treasury yields before the GDP report and Powell’s showdown at Jackson Hole.
Gold remains depressed below $1,800 amid steady USD
After testing the high of $1,805 in the overnight session, gold prices edge lower on Thursday. Prices dip toward $1780 in the US session but bounced back above $1,800. Again, the precious metal started the journey to the south after breaking the $1,800 level.
XLM price stares at 40% upswing if Stellar can breach crucial resistance confluence
XLM price is facing a confluence of resistance at the trading range’s midpoint at $0.367. A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $0.367 could lead to a 40% upswing to $0.496. A breakdown of the $0.322 support barrier might invalidate the bullish outlook for Stellar.
How to trade the Jackson Hole meeting
Leading up to the meeting (26-27 Aug) has seen some mixed messages. Fed’s vice chair Clarida set expectations of an early taper running when he said that he could see rates lifting off as early as 2022.