Oil: WTI rises on Friday, ends week 24% lower; Trump says US will buy oil

- Most turbulent week in years in Wall Street ends with sharp losses and increasing concerns.
- WTI futures rise after the close after Trump asks the Energy Department to buy oil for the strategic reserve.
Crude oil prices rose on Friday, gaining around 2% something practically insignificant with the volatility seen during the week. The WTI barrel settled at $31.70, losing 24% from a week ago. After the close, WTI futures climbed toward $34.00 after US President Trump said it asked the Energy Department to buy crude oil for the strategic reserve.
The week it all changed
Markets were already under pressure at the beginning of the week, when the oil price war shocked world markets. The spreading of the coronavirus hit sharply economic expectations triggering interest rate cuts and fiscal stimulus. The situations evolves hour by hour. The coronavirus panic does not bodes well for crude oil prices, another negative to add to the price war.
The barrel closed last week around $41.00 and it dropped to as low as $27 on Monday. It then recovered to $36.50 on Wednesday. Over the last two days, volatility eased in the crude oil market.
“Looking forward we expect the oil market to stay under pressure until specific fiscal measures are put in place to address the economic impact of the pandemic or until the OPEC+ members return to the negotiating table to correct the current oversupplied conditions. While fresh demand concerns continue to arise, we are encouraged by the pickup in economic activity in China and the rapid slowdown in the spread of the virus there”, explained Rabobank analysts.
The historic week for markets is ending with US President Trump declaring a national emergency in response to the outbreak, allowing the federal administration to release aid to areas affected. He also announced the US will be buying crude oil to increase its reserves, to take advantage of the decline in prices.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|32.33
|Today Daily Change
|0.96
|Today Daily Change %
|3.06
|Today daily open
|31.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|46
|Daily SMA50
|51.65
|Daily SMA100
|54.91
|Daily SMA200
|55.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|33.98
|Previous Daily Low
|30.43
|Previous Weekly High
|48.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|41.22
|Previous Monthly High
|54.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|43.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|31.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|32.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|29.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|33.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|35.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|36.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.11 as Trump declares national emergency
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050 as the dollar rises alongside yields. President Trump announces a national emergency. The Fed announced another surprise buying of bonds.
GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.23 after massive fall
GBP/USD has extended its falls toward 1.23, nearly 2%, the lowest since October earlier. The greenback is gaining across the board as yields rise amid some market calm after the coronavirus-correlated crash on Thursday.
Breaking: BOC delivers a surprise rate cut by 50bps, USD/CAD bounces
In a surprise move, the Bank of Canada (BOC) announced a cut to its benchmark interest rate by 50bps from 1.25% to 0.75%, making it the second rate cut this month, in an effort to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.
XAU/USD tumbles to fresh 2020 lows amid stock market crash, nearing $1500/oz
Gold is trading in a bull trend above the main SMAs however the metal is retracing down sharply from the 2020 tops, now challenging the 1540 level and the 100 SMA on the daily chart.
WTI pulls away from daily highs, still up more than 4% above $32
Crude oil capitalized on the improving market sentiment on Friday and rose to a daily high of $33.84 before losing its traction during the American session.