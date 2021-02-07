Oil: Vaccine euphoria, faith in OPEC driving prices; a cause for concern – Vitol

Mike Muller, head of Asian operations at Vitol, the world's biggest independent oil trader, urged caution against the recent oil price-rally, noting that it's driven by the vaccine euphoria and faith in OPEC in an interview with Dubai-based consultant Gulf Intelligence.
“The market is getting ahead of itself in terms of a post-vaccine euphoria but also continued belief in the ability of OPEC to manage supply,” Muller said.
Additional quotes (via Bloomberg)
“Vaccines have been rolled out faster than energy markets predicted and China’s oil demand has rebounded rapidly.”
“But a full recovery depends on consumption elsewhere picking up.”
“The onus is on the rest of the world to start with the demand catch-up because China can’t consume much faster than it’s already been doing.”
“It’s already outstripping its 2019 numbers and growing at a phenomenal pace beyond most people’s expectations.”
Separately, Gunvor Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Torbjorn Tornqvist said Friday, the surge in oil prices above $60 appears unlikely as that would prompt energy companies to increase production.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: AUD/USD: Recovery moves eye 0.7700 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD begins the week with a 10-pip gap to the south despite Friday’s heavy run-up. Market sentiment stays positive amid stimulus hopes, vaccine developments even as Friday’s US employment came in mixed.
Gold looks vulnerable despite reclaiming $1,800 on Friday
The XAU/USD pair started the week with a bullish gap and rose above $1,870 on Monday before coming under steady bearish pressure for the remainder of the week.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE primed for a 90% bull run
Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%. Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%.
And the bull marches on, GameStop (GME Stock) collapses
And the Bull just refuses to quit. Stocks advanced again yesterday as investors continue to digest the improving macro data points that suggest that the labor market is gradually improving. GME falls another 43% to end the day at $55.30.
DXY drops back to crucial 91.00 level following an underwhelming NFP report
It’s been a rough end to what would otherwise have been an excellent week for the US dollar. After soft NFP data, the DXY has fallen all the way back to the key 91.00 leve