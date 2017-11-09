Oil trades flat as traders assess US hurricane impact

Oil trades flat as traders assess US hurricane impactBy Omkar Godbole
Oil benchmarks are flat lined this Tuesday morning in Asia as traders asses the impact on Hurricane Irma on energy demand.
At press time, Brent oil traded at $53.78/barrel and WTI oil traded at $48.05/barrel.
As per Reuters report, " Hurricane Irma slammed into Florida on Sunday, leaving more than 7.4 million homes and businesses without power, but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm". The dampening impact on oil demand is not as serious as previously expected.
Furthermore, the largest U.S. refinery Motiva have started to come back online after being shut for more than two-weeks due to Hurricane Harvey.
Eyes API report
Reuters report says, "Six analysts polled ahead of inventory reports from the industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) and the US Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated, on average, that crude stocks likely rose 2.3 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 8."
A bigger drop in the oil inventories could lift oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.