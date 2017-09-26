Oil to rise above $ 60 over next 6 months - Gazprom

Oil to rise above $ 60 over next 6 months - GazpromBy Dhwani Mehta
Adi Imsirovic, Head of Oil Trading at Gazprom Marketing and Trading, said at the S&P Global Platts APPEC conference held in Singapore on Tuesday that oil prices are likely to rise above $ 60/ bbl over the next six months on robust demand.
Key Quotes via Reuters:
“We see the market over the next six months going well above $60 for a simple reason ... surprisingly good demand.”
