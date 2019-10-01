Oil technical analysis: WTI under pressure, challenging the 54.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Oil is under pressure since it spiked up in mid-September. 
  • The level to beat for bears is $54.00 a barrel.
 

Oil daily chart 

 
WTI (West Texas Intermediate) is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). 

Four-hour chart

 
The market is challenging $54.00 a barrel while trading below its main SMAs. All-in-all suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. A break of 54.00 support can lead to a drop to the 52.00 level. Resistance is seen at the 55.00 and 56.00 level. 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 54.13
Today Daily Change -0.28
Today Daily Change % -0.51
Today daily open 54.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 56.97
Daily SMA50 55.99
Daily SMA100 56.66
Daily SMA200 56.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 56.59
Previous Daily Low 54.19
Previous Weekly High 59.37
Previous Weekly Low 54.97
Previous Monthly High 63.13
Previous Monthly Low 52.77
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 55.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 55.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 53.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 52.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.14
Daily Pivot Point R1 55.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 57.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 58.34

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces above 1.09 after worst ISM Manufacturing PMI in 10 years

EUR/USD bounces above 1.09 after worst ISM Manufacturing PMI in 10 years

EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, bouncing from the fresh 2019 lows of 1.0879. US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 points, worse than expectations and the lowest since 2009.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls to three-week low amid growing Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD falls to three-week low amid growing Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD is falling below 1.2250, to the lowest since early September. Uncertainty about UK PM Johnson's plans regarding Brexit is weighing. UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.3 points.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish

USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish

Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.

USD/JPY News

Gold Set-up remains in favour of bearish traders

Gold Set-up remains in favour of bearish traders

Gold held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session on Tuesday, albeit has managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground to near two-month lows.

Gold News

AUD/USD hammered to lowest in 10 years

AUD/USD hammered to lowest in 10 years

The AUD/USD pair extended its sharp intraday slide and weakened farther below the 0.6700 handle, hitting fresh multi-year lows during the early North-American session.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures